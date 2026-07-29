Help Renee With unexpected Dental Expenses

I am coming on here to ask for help in raising the funds to help get my moms dental work done ,that is going to cost $800 or a little more. She has been dealing with some great pain in her jaw and needs a wisdom tooth extracted. My mother's Name is Renee if she could she would take her shirt off of her back and give it too you. She's always helping others when she can and doing a lot for everyone. I'm asking for you guys to please help my mom raise enough to pay her dental bill. please share share share. Thank you all so much!!!