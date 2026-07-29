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Help Rena and Her Kids Find a New Home

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$450 USD

Fundraiser created byMary Budesheim

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rena Destefano

Help Rena and Her Kids Find a New Home

Friday night, Rena Destefano and her three children became homeless due to a court-ordered eviction of their Argyle home. Everything that Rena and her teenage children own is currently in storage as they struggle to make ends meet and stay together as a warm, faithful and cohesive family unit. Currently, they are temporarily residing with various friends and family while Rena seeks work to regain stability for her family through gainful employment.   


“I’ve been living in survival mode for years, said Rena. As a single mom, it’s been just me holding everything together with my dad and my children. But my dad was sick for years, then we lost him suddenly to cancer. He died … and then I lost my job. I’ve never been the same since my father died and then the bills just kept piling up. There’s a deep melancholy in me that never goes away. I’m 50% happy and 50% sad at any given moment. And the only advice I can give people who lose someone like that is that you’ll never get over it. My dad was our foundation … once he was gone everything feel apart on us.”


As a struggling single mom, Rena has fought for years to keep a roof over the heads of her family while acting as caretaker for her father. Rena is a warm and caring woman who seeks to regain stability and a healthy lifestyle for her family despite devastating losses in her life.  


The funds raised through this campaign will help Rena and her family find new housing, assist with security deposit, first month’s rent, medical bills, car payments and other outstanding bills due to lack of employment after her father’s death.


Rena is actively seeking clientele for a start-up cleaning business while she maintains part-time work for another cleaning business. Rena desperately wants to provide stability again for her family through full-time employment and finds it difficult to reach out for help.


“I’m concerned for my children, said Rena. They’ve gone through so much already and now they have to go through this. They’re teenagers and they’ve experienced more heartaches than some grown adults have. I’m truly thankful for any support we can receive through this fundraiser and I pray it helps me find new clients for my house cleaning start-up business too.”


GOD’S PLAN …


Rena has been a strong example for her children when it comes to faith in Christ. She is involved in various ministries with Mount Zion Worship & Outreach Center in Hudson Falls, NY along with New Hope Community Church in Queensbury, NY. Rena and her family would like to warmly encourage their fellow brothers and sisters in Christ to kindly donate to this important cause.


Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser to help Rena and her family as they face these unimaginable challenges. Your support will make a real difference in their journey toward healing and recovery. To contact Rena for considering her in house cleaning services please email her at Beaniebop36@gmail.com.

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