Help Relaunch My Business After My Kids Deaths

Hi, my name is Angela! I'm a Certifed Master Chef and the business owner of Holistic Healing Beauty Bar in Memphis, Tennessee. I'm a Holistic Practitioner and a community activist of Health, Healing, Wellness, and Self Love Empowerment Apothecary business, that helps bring healing to all communities. Everything is from Farm to table, and made from scratch by me and my children out of food, while educating the importance of healing and eating healthy. On June 13, 2019 our entire world changed. Three of my children were involved in a deadly car crash in Memphis, Tennessee on Riverdale and Rockingham. I lost two of my youngest babies, and my at the time 21 year old daughter who was driving, she died 15 times and had over 30 surgeries, but she survived all surgeries and passing awwy 15 times. She was hospitalized for a year, and she had to learn how to walk and talk again. The hospital bills are over a million dollars now. She has to have special treatments for the rest of her life since the wreck. This has been life changing to us. My baby daughter Skylar was 13 and my baby son Dallas was 6. We lost our business, family support, friends, no community support or anything. We were just left depressed and devastated without our babies, because it's a family business and they've worked with me since birth. We lost connections, and people who claimed to love us. We lost everything except our ourselves. It's been hard and my only son I have left and my daughter who suffered bad but survived the wreck because she was driving. We are now ready to relaunch our family business to help our community heal again. We've lost alot since my babies death's and we need help with our start up cost to reopen a new space and moving cost to move our business supplies in to the new space that we found to begin our new Healing journey with our community together. I had the funds to reopen the shop, but I had a celebrity that sought out my services and I serviced him, but he never paid me and few other contractors for our work. He used us and this has triggered me and my family who have survived all of this devastation. We appreciate all and any of you that are willing to help us in any kind of way with this restart. This has put us behind and we don't want to lose anything else. Blessings to all of you who blessed us.



