Help rehouse the hill family





Hello my name is Charlene hill. It's a lot but in a nutshell I was moved to Beaumont TX thinking I was coming to a second chance year program that provided housing and utilities and a job no rent due until first check. I get here and there is no program only this man doing a "favor" well I have no transportation so I'm still without a job which I was also told there was a team of ppl to assist with rides and childcare. None of this was true. I'm now being sued for back rent when Im still unemployed. I've been calling everyone and no one can seem to help just stringing me along advising me to this one and that one. The lone Star legal aid says I have a case but theres no lawyer available to assist. I have now been served a writ and me and my children have no where to go. Can you please please give me your best advice at this point or is there actually nothing I can do here but accept the fact me and my children are now homeless. Please if u can assist in anyway give me a call. Thanks have a blessed day





I've sent this email out to several places seeking help. On yesterday me and my children were thrown out by a constable and all of our belongings outside. We are now homeless in Houston TX. If you can assist in anyway please give me a call at 832-977-9449



