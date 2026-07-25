Help Record a Live Worship Album.

Ever since I was a kid, I've dreamed of recording a live worship album.





I remember sitting on the school bus with my headphones on, listening to worship music and imagining what it would be like to one day stand on a stage leading people in songs that point others to Jesus. It felt like such a distant dream, but it never left me.





As I've grown older, that dream has only become stronger.





Whether I'm writing songs at the piano, driving down the road listening to live worship albums, or standing in church inspired by what God is doing through worship around the world, I've continued to dream about the day these songs would finally come to life.





This has been a long time coming.





Over the years, God has faithfully given me song after song. I've gone back to songs I first wrote as far back as 2012, revisiting them, rewriting them, and refining them alongside the new songs He's continued to place on my heart. Today, I have more than 30 original worship songs ready to take into the studio, and through prayer and preparation, the hope is to narrow those down to the 10–15 songs that will become this live worship recording.





These songs have been written through seasons of joy and heartbreak, waiting and hope, questions and unwavering faith. They are deeply personal, but my prayer is that they become something much bigger than my own story.





This project isn't simply about recording an album.





It's about creating songs rooted in Scripture that help people encounter the presence of God. My desire is to serve the Church with worship music that encourages believers, reminds people of God's faithfulness, and gives voice to hearts that long to worship Him.





To bring this vision to life with excellence, I'm raising $50,000 to help cover the costs of the live recording, musicians and vocalists, audio engineering, mixing and mastering, video production, creative design, and distribution.





Every gift—whether it's $25 or $2,500—is helping turn a lifelong dream into a reality, but even more importantly, it's investing in songs that I pray will lead people into the presence of Jesus for years to come.





If you're unable to give, I would be incredibly grateful for your prayers and for sharing this campaign with others.





Thank you for believing in this vision and for considering becoming part of this journey. I truly believe God has been preparing these songs for such a time as this, and I can't wait to see what He does through them.





With gratitude,

Tim Hageland











