Help receiving medical Care and surgical treatment

Single mother of 3, in desperate need of surgical treatment. The cost is upwards of $20,000. We are working on securing a loan in or towards the amount of $17,600 which is needed to receive urgent medical Care. We do have insurance however they are only able to cover a very small portion of the costs. Of of less than $4,000. Any donations are greatly appreciated. To help get this single mother of 3 the help she needs to be as healthy and live as long as possible to care for the family. Oldest child is currently receiving medical Care for a diagnosis that requires a brace and possible surgery in the future as well. So Mom needs to receive treatment and recover as soon as possible. In case the current treatment plan changes to surgery. As it will be extensive as well. Thank you for reading and for any and all donations made towards this cause.

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