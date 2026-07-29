Help Rebuild Wedding Cost and Foster Cost

Last year was filled with both incredible joy and unexpected challenges. I was overjoyed when I got engaged and began planning the wedding I had always dreamed of. Around the same time, I was also in the process of fostering a beautiful baby, and my heart was full of hope for the future.





When the baby was placed in my care, I used my savings to make sure she had everything she needed while also preparing for our upcoming wedding. I was committed to giving her a safe, loving, and stable home. Unfortunately, after some time, the state made the difficult decision to remove her from my care. Not only was I heartbroken, but I had also exhausted much of my savings on her needs and wedding preparations.





A few months later, I received the wonderful news that the baby would be returned to my care. While I was incredibly grateful, I once again had to start over and purchase all the essentials needed to care for her. The financial strain of these unexpected circumstances forced us to postpone our wedding, and much of the money we had already spent on deposits and preparations could not be recovered.





Today, I am asking for help. Your support will allow me to continue providing a loving and stable home for my foster child while also helping us finally move forward with our wedding plans and begin our life together as a family.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness, support, and encouragement you can offer. We are deeply grateful and hopeful for the future.