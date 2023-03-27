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Help Rebuild the SkyVu Drive-In

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJacqueline Schroeder

Help Rebuild the SkyVu Drive-In

Help Us Save the Sky-Vu Drive-In ❤️


For more than 50 years, the Sky-Vu Drive-In has been more than a place to watch a movie. It has been a place where families pile into the car, kids watch movies under the stars, first dates become lifelong memories, and generations of families experience a little piece of Americana that has almost disappeared.


Now, we are asking for help to make sure those memories don’t end here.


A devastating storm recently tore through the Sky-Vu and caused catastrophic damage to our beloved drive-in screen, new sound system and our classic marquee that has been here as long as the Sky-Vu. As you can see from the photos, this wasn’t a little wind damage. These structures that have stood over countless summer nights were quite literally torn apart.


For a small, family-run drive-in, a loss like this is overwhelming.


We are working to determine what insurance will cover, and our intention with this fundraiser is not to profit from this tragedy, but simply to help cover the expenses, deductibles, rebuilding costs, and other losses that insurance does not cover. As those numbers become clearer, we will keep our community updated.


The Sky-Vu is one of those special places that, once it’s gone, is incredibly difficult to bring back. Drive-in theaters have disappeared from communities all across America. We don’t want Sky-Vu to become another one of them.


If you’ve ever watched a movie here, brought your children or grandchildren, shared popcorn in the front seat, sat under a Minnesota summer sky, or simply believe that places like the Sky-Vu are worth preserving, please consider helping us rebuild.


Every donation—$10, $25, $50 or whatever you are able to give—will help. And if you aren’t in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as meaningful.


This is about more than rebuilding a movie screen.


It’s about saving a gathering place.

It’s about preserving a piece of our community.

It’s about making sure another generation gets to experience a movie under the stars at the Sky-Vu.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your prayers, your generosity, your shares, and for helping us bring the lights back on at the Sky-Vu.


Together, we can rebuild. ❤️


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