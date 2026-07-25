Help Rebuild The MK LAB

The MK LAB is a podcast & photography studio rental space that was built to amplify voices, illuminate visions, curate community and create aligned opportunities for founders, creators, families, and businesses throughout San Diego.





On May 29th (my wife’s birthday), just three weeks before our grand opening launch, our space was broken into and much of our production equipment was stolen and insurance is only able to cover the damage to property, not lost equipment. While the setback is significant and a core part of our business has been taken from us, our mission hasn’t changed. We are Merakairos (MK) and we believe that this is the most opportune time and space to put your love, soul, and creativity into your gift, passion, and what you do best, this is the meaning of Merakairos. We are believing for the move of God for provision in this time, first in prayer and second, in monetary contributions. We’re inviting and counting on the community we’ve worked to serve faithfully to help us bounce back stronger than ever.





With love, respect, and gratitude,

Christian and Steffany Graham

Co-Founders | The MK LAB

themklab.co





Instragram handles: @christianngraham @steffanygraham @themklab