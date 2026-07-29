Help Rebuild PC So I Can Play with My brother

This past month, life hit harder than I expected. Rent came due, and I didn’t have enough to cover it. I did the only thing I could think of — I sold every console, every PC, and every game I owned. Most of them were gifts from my grandpa over the years, and letting them go was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made. But keeping a roof over my head had to come first.

Before things got tight, I gave my little brother my old PC so he could keep playing and learning. Gaming has always been our way of bonding — laughing, exploring worlds together, and staying close even when life gets stressful. Losing my setup means I can’t join him anymore, and it’s been rough on both of us.

I’m not asking for anything extravagant. I’m just trying to raise enough to build a Framework PC, something repairable and long‑lasting, so I can get back to sharing that time with him. I’ve already sacrificed everything I had to stay afloat. Now I’m simply hoping for a chance to rebuild what I lost.

If you’re able to help — whether through donating or sharing this campaign — it would mean more than I can put into words. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give.