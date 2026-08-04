Help Rebuild Our Home

Fundraiser Story

Today, I am calling on your generosity to help me rehabilitate a house that has significantly deteriorated over the years.





As you can see in the photos, the walls are damaged, some parts of the structure are weakened, and the house requires significant work to become a safe and dignified living space again. Unfortunately, due to financial constraints, it is impossible for us to carry out these repairs on our own.





This house represents much more than just a building. It is a home, a place filled with memories and hope. We wish to bring it back to life so that it can once again provide a safe and decent environment.





The funds raised will be used to finance the rehabilitation work, including:

• the repair and reinforcement of the walls;

• the renovation of the roof and framework if necessary;

• the masonry work;

• the purchase of construction materials (cement, bricks, sand, wood, etc.);

• the essential finishing touches to make the house livable.

Every contribution, even the smallest, will bring us closer to this goal. If you cannot make a donation, you can also help us by sharing this campaign with your loved ones.





Your support means much more than financial assistance: it is a gesture of solidarity that will give us the strength to rebuild and hope for a better future.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your generosity, your trust, and your support.



