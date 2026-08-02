Help rebuild our family home





On June 14, 2026, our world changed in an instant. A sudden and devastating fire engulfed our beloved farmhouse in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California. While we are profoundly grateful that [everyone/our family and animals] made it out safely, the home we worked so hard to build and nourish was completely destroyed.

​Where our home, memories, and farm operations once stood, only ashes remain.

​The Impact

​Our farmhouse was more than just a roof over our heads—it was the heart of our daily lives and our livelihood. The fire claimed not only the structure itself, but also farming equipment, supplies, family heirlooms, personal belongings, livestock gear.

​Starting over from scratch in Sonoma County is a daunting task. While we are doing everything we can on our end, insurance only covers a portion of the recovery / is still pending / does not cover the immediate costs of temporary living and site cleanup.

​How Your Support Will Help

​We are reaching out to our community, friends, and kind-hearted strangers to help us bridge the gap and begin the rebuilding process. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

​Immediate Living Needs: Temporary housing, essential clothing, food, and daily necessities.

​Site Cleanup & Safety: Clearing hazardous debris, fallen timber, and preparing the land for reconstruction.

​Rebuilding & Restoration: Purchasing building materials, tools, and temporary shelter structures to get our farm operations back on its feet.

​Replacing Essential Equipment: Replacing vital farm tools and machinery lost in the blaze.

​Other Ways to Help

​If you aren't able to donate financially right now, you can still make a huge difference:

​Share this page with your friends, family, and social networks.

​Reach out if you have farm tools, construction materials, or time to volunteer with site cleanup.

​Keep our family in your thoughts during this difficult transition.

​From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your generosity, and for helping us rise from the ashes.

​With deep gratitude,

Anastasia Butts