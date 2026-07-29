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Help Rebuild My Life After Losing Money to Fraud

Goal₦45,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created bySolihu Imran

Fundraiser funds will be received by Solihu Imran

Help Rebuild My Life After Losing Money to Fraud

Writing these words is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do.

For most of my life, I have been the person others could depend on. I am a software engineer who specializes in Apple and Samsung software services, website development, and mobile app development. Through years of hard work, I built a reputation for honesty and reliability, serving clients both in Nigeria and internationally.

I never imagined that I would one day be asking strangers for help.

Toward the end of last year, I became the victim of a devastating scam that resulted in losses of nearly $20,000. While some of that money belonged to me, a large portion belonged to customers who had trusted me with their funds and projects.

In a matter of days, years of hard work were wiped away.


The financial loss did not just affect my business, it affected every part of my life. Since then, I have spent countless sleepless nights trying to make things right. Rather than walk away from my responsibilities, I chose to face them head-on. I have been working tirelessly to repay my customers and settle outstanding obligations, and by the grace of God, some of those debts have already been cleared.

But the burden remains overwhelming.

To survive and provide for my family, I have been forced to take loans with devastating interests, and make difficult decisions that I never thought I would face. My rent remains unpaid for months, and the pressure continues to grow. Every day is a struggle between meeting family needs, repaying debts, and trying to rebuild my business from the ground up.


The emotional toll has been enormous.

There have been days when I felt completely defeated. Days when I questioned how I would provide for my family, how I would restore my reputation, and how I would recover from a setback of this magnitude.

Yet I refuse to give up.


I am not seeking luxury, comfort, or an easy way out. I am simply seeking a chance to stand again.

The goal of this fundraiser is to raise enough money, which will help me:

  1. Settle remaining customer-related obligations.
  2. Clear urgent debts accumulated after the scam.
  3. Pay outstanding housing expenses and secure stable accommodation for my family.
  4. Restore essential tools and working capital needed to continue my software and development business.
  5. Rebuild a sustainable source of income so I can once again support my family independently.

I believe deeply in personal responsibility, which is why I have spent months trying to solve this problem on my own before reaching out for help. Asking for assistance does not come naturally to me, but I have reached a point where I can no longer carry this burden alone.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to rebuilding my life, restoring stability for my family, and moving forward from a chapter that has tested me in ways I never imagined.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story, for your kindness, and for your prayers.

May God bless you abundantly and reward your generosity.

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