Help Rebuild Life After Betrayal

I am doing this because I was recently kicked out on the streets and robbed by my mother in law she kept all my belongings I have nothing I can't go to the police because her sister who lives with her knows some of the cops personally. I am raising the funds for Food, Clothes, hotel room so I would have some roof over my head until I get back on my feet I have nothing because of my mother in law and her sister I been really struggling the past few days and I don't have no family here in buffalo neither does anyone care about me I am 25 years old and anything would be greatly appreciated & now I might be pregnant as well I been having pregnancy symptoms so we will see on that keep everyone updated as much as I can.