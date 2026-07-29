Help Rebuild Grandma Monicas Home After Hurrican

At 95 years old, Mrs. Monica Hutchinson — lovingly known as “Grandma Monica” — has spent her life bringing warmth, laughter, and faith to everyone around her. Whether sharing an old-time joke, a comforting meal, or words about the love of God, she has always been the heart of her family and community in Montego Bay, Jamaica.





Today, the woman who has spent decades helping others is the one who desperately needs help.





When Hurricane Melissa, a devastating Category 5 storm, tore through her community, it did not only bring wind and rain — it destroyed the only home Grandma Monica had known for over 50 years. The home where she raised her children, welcomed grandchildren, and hoped to peacefully spend the rest of her days has now been declared a total loss.





As floodwaters rapidly rose inside the house, Mrs. Monica and her daughter climbed onto their dining table, praying for survival. In those terrifying moments, they truly believed they would not make it out alive. Holding onto one another as the storm raged around them, they prepared for the worst.





By the grace of God, they survived.





But when the waters finally receded, everything was gone.





The storm destroyed her furniture, appliances, clothing, bedding, and decades of priceless family photographs and memories that can never be replaced. What once was a loving family home is now damaged, unsafe, and unlivable.





At 95 years old, rebuilding from nothing is an overwhelming challenge.





Although Mrs. Monica applied for a roof grant, it will only cover a small portion of what is truly needed to rebuild a safe and accessible home for a senior citizen. Your support will go directly toward:





* Debris removal and cleanup

* Rebuilding essential parts of the home

* Replacing kitchen appliances and furniture

* New clothing and bedding

* Installing safety bars and accessibility features so she can continue to live independently and safely





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings Grandma Monica one step closer to having a safe place to call home again.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing her story and keeping her in your prayers.





Thank you for helping us restore hope, dignity, and comfort to a woman who has spent her entire life giving love and kindness to others.





With gratitude,





**The Family and Neighbors of Mrs. Monica Hutchinson**

Montego Bay, Jamaica



