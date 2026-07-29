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Help Rebuild ELMOSH Creative Studio

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElena Zadouri

Help Rebuild ELMOSH Creative Studio

What was meant to become a beautiful creative sanctuary was suddenly devastated after a fire broke out upstairs in the building. While firefighters worked tirelessly to stop the fire and protect the surrounding spaces, an overwhelming amount of water poured through the structure and into the studio below. Since then, the space has suffered extensive water damage, mold growth, ceiling deterioration, and structural issues that now require urgent repair before the studio can safely reopen.


Right now, the studio looks broken, abandoned, and forgotten.

But when we walk through these rooms, we still see beauty.

We still see possibility.

We still see a future filled with creativity, healing, emotion, and art.


ELMOSH Creative Studio was always meant to be more than just a workspace. It was created from a dream of transforming pain into purpose — a soft, artistic space where photography, sewing, painting, storytelling, and human connection could all exist together in one meaningful environment.


After years of living with disability and ongoing medical hardships, this studio represents something incredibly important to me: a rare second chance to rebuild my life through creativity. Because of my physical limitations, there are many things I cannot do alone. But I found someone who believes in this vision just as deeply as I do — a talented friend and fellow single mother who is helping bring these dreams to life beside me.


Both of us have overcome very difficult personal hardships and are trying to create a better future through art, rebuilding, and community. Together, we hope to transform this damaged space into something warm, emotional, vintage-inspired, and deeply inspiring — a place where people can create, heal, feel safe, and reconnect with beauty again.


The damage to the studio is severe and includes:

• Mold remediation

• Water damage restoration

• Ceiling and wall repair

• Structural repairs

• Electrical and safety repairs

• Flooring restoration

• Rebuilding the creative workspaces


Most of my financial resources over the past several years have gone toward medical expenses and simply surviving difficult circumstances. Starting over has not been easy for either of us, but we are still holding onto this dream with everything we have.


More than anything, this studio represents hope for the future. As my daughter prepares to eventually come live with me, this dream means even more deeply to me because it represents the possibility of building a stable, creative, and loving future where she can grow surrounded by imagination, art, and purpose.


We truly believe this space can become something special — not only for us, but for everyone who walks through its doors.


Every donation, share, and word of support helps us move one step closer to restoring ELMOSH Creative Studio and turning devastation into something beautiful again.


Thank you for believing in us, supporting independent artists and mothers rebuilding their lives, and helping us give this space a second chance.


With love and gratitude,

Elena and Mosh

ELMOSH Creative Studio


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