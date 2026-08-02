Help Rebuild After Property Fire

On July 17, a fire broke out late at night in a building on my parents' property that was used for restoring antiques. The fire department came with a water truck that was less then half full, while they waited for another truck to come they watched the building burn to the ground. When the truck finally came it was too late and everything was destroyed. My step dad was inside and struggled to get out. He suffered some smoke inhalation but is doing okay now. Unfortunately, they lost everything inside the building and it will need rebuilt. Insurance is now saying nothing is covered. They also received a bill from the fire department for a fire that they were not able to put out in a timely manner.

My parents need help rebuilding. Your support would mean so much to them during this difficult time.