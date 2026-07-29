Help me rebuild after being shot in the face

I grew up hearing the phrase, "See something, say something." My parents, teachers, and community taught me that when you see something wrong, you should do the right thing. You should not look the other way. You should speak up. That is exactly what I tried to do.

In 2024, I witnessed criminal activity happening right in front of me. I did not start a fight. I did not threaten anyone. I simply began recording what was happening so the people involved could be held accountable to the police. They did not like that. Without warning, I was sucker punched, put in a chokehold, pistol whipped, and then shot in the face.

Most people do not survive being shot in the face. I should not be here today. The bullet destroyed my left eye and caused severe damage to my face and jaw. Since that night, I have gone through lots of surgeries in less than two years and spent countless hours in hospitals, doctor's offices, and recovery rooms. I lost my left eye. I lost part of my face. I lost my sense of smell. I lost the life I knew before that night. But I did not lose my life.

There are times when I ask myself why I survived. Very few people survive what I went through, and even fewer are able to tell their story. I believe God had a plan for me. I do not know exactly what that plan is, and I do not know why I survived when others have not, but I believe God was not finished with me yet. This is my test. The guy who attacked me tried to end my story that night. By God's grace, they failed. The bullet took my eye, but it did not take my strength.

My recovery has been long and painful. The physical injuries have been difficult, but the financial burden has also been overwhelming. In less than two years, I have paid more than $16,000 out of pocket because of this attack. That money has gone toward medical bills, surgeries, legal fees, travel for treatment, prosthetic eye care, and time away from work. I do not know about you, but I cannot afford an extra $16,000 in expenses over two years.

Some people ask why I do not just sue the man who shot me. The truth is that even if I win a lawsuit, I may never see any money. The man who shot me has little or no money. Even if a court orders him to pay, there is a good chance I will never recover those costs. The reality is that victims often carry the burden long after the criminal is gone.

I still face future medical expenses. I still need treatment. I still live with the effects of that night every single day. Yet I am grateful. I am grateful to be alive. I am grateful for the doctors who helped save me. I am grateful for my friends, family, and everyone who has supported me. Most of all, I am grateful to God for giving me a second chance.

If you feel led to help, your donation will go toward medical bills, future surgeries, prosthetic eye care, dental and facial reconstruction, travel for treatment, legal expenses, and lost income during recovery. If you cannot donate, I would deeply appreciate your prayers and if you would share my story with others.

I survived that night by the grace of God. I believe He has a purpose for my life, and with your help, I can continue to heal, rebuild, and move forward. Thank you for any support, your prayers, and your kindness. God bless.