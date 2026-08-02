Help rebuild a piece of Blues History

In February 2024, a devastating fire destroyed the historic Mississippi John Hurt Museum-just one day after it was named a national landmark. Everything was lost, but his legacy remains.

The Mississippi John Hurt Foundation is rising from the ashes. We are raising $500,000 to construct a brand-new Educational Center on this sacred ground to teach young future musicians and support local youths academically.

Please help us keep the Blues alive. Donate today and share our story!