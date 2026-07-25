Help rebuild a life

I have been homeless for a few months now trying to pay off the remainder of my lease since an eviction happened after a tragic event that resulted in me losing my roommate I lived off of all my savings while trying my best to find a roommate who didn’t do drugs or could pass a background check; living in a two bedroom apartment that I could not afford to live in by myself with a Car Payment. I unfortunately was not able to find another roommate in enough time before my savings ran out and I was evicted from my apartment shortly after. I cannot get into another apartment or be put on another lease with an eviction on my record and just recently had to spend what little money I did have saved over the last few months to fix the transmission in my car. I was orphaned at the age of 16 and lost my brother to cirrhosis of the liver when I was 18 they are all I had in this world and I have no one else to ask for help. I've contacted local churches for help as well as several organizations sending them the go fund me link as well to try and get any kind of help. I have been in Northwest Arkansas by myself for 10 years now; anything donated is greatly appreciated. Thank you all so very much and may god bless you in all that you do. if you have any questions I am more than happy to answer them please shoot me a message