Help Rebecca travel to her Sick Father

I'm assisting my friend Rebecca to start a campaign so that she can go to see her critically ill father and spend some time with him in case his health does not improve:





I started this fund raiser for financial support to travel to the Seattle, WA area for approximately one week. These funds would help to purchase airfare, bus transportation to and from the airports, and room and board for a weeklong trip to see my father. My 75-year-old father has had several serious health emergencies over the past few months. He has been hospitalized several times and has been diagnosed with pneumonia twice in the last couple of weeks, among other serious health complications.

I am disabled and have very limited finances. Because of my limited income, I cannot afford the extra expense to travel. I really need to get there to be with, and try to help my father and his wife through these difficult times.

His wife does have a job but her income is barely enough for them to get by on, so they cannot afford to help either.

My husband is my primary caregiver and would also need to accompany me to Seattle to assist with my care needs.

Since my father’s health has been declining more and more each week, every moment that we could possibly spend together is priceless to me. I would cherish being able to spend any time at all with him while he is still alive.





The estimated costs for transportation, lodging, and food for us to make this trip is approximately $3,000.00. Any time that I will be able to spend with my family would mean the world to me. Any little amount you are able to contribute toward this trip will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you,

Rebecca Jantzen



