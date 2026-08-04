Help reach others with gospel

Hello, my name is Julius, and I am from Mombasa, Kenya.

I served with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) for 13 years. Last year, I felt God leading me to start a ministry focused on evangelism and missions.

Our passion is to reach people with the gospel—especially those who have never heard the message of Jesus, as well as those in cities, villages, and remote communities who still need to experience the love of Christ. We do this through open-air gospel crusades, school outreaches, prison ministry, and discipleship.

One of our main ministries is reaching high school students with the gospel. By God’s grace, nearly 3,000 young people have given their lives to Jesus in a relatively short period of time. We also minister in prisons, where we have witnessed many inmates surrender their lives to Christ and begin a new journey of faith.

Since 2011, we have also been organizing annual youth camps. Through these camps, we have seen countless young people come to faith, grow in their relationship with Christ, and be equipped to share the gospel with others.

Our mission is simple: to bring the gospel to as many people as possible. This is the passion God has placed in our hearts. However, we cannot accomplish this mission alone.

That is why we are inviting you to partner with us. We desire to hold major gospel crusades every month because many communities and schools are asking us to come and share the message of Jesus. Your support will enable us to travel, organize these outreaches, and reach thousands more people with the hope of the gospel.

We invite you to stand with us through prayer and financial support. Every contribution will be used responsibly and faithfully to advance the work of the gospel and bring more people to Christ.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us in this mission?

Thank you for your kindness and generosity. May God richly bless you.

here my what’s +254717018167 or email juliusmuinde84@gmail.com



