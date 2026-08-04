Help Reach Muslims in Nigeria with the Gospel

Every Soul Matters

Nigeria is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in Africa. Every day, millions of Muslims live, work, study, and interact with Christians, yet many have never had the opportunity to hear a clear, thoughtful, and respectful presentation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. At the same time, many Christians sincerely desire to share their faith but feel unequipped to answer difficult questions about Christianity, Islam, the Bible, and the person of Jesus Christ.





This is where Apologetics becomes an essential tool for evangelism. My mission is to equip believers with biblical knowledge, historical evidence, and practical skills that enable them to confidently and lovingly share Christ with Muslims while engaging them with truth, wisdom, and compassion.





Why This Ministry Matters

Across Nigeria, the Church is facing increasing challenges in engaging Muslims with the Gospel. Many Christians avoid conversations about faith because they fear they cannot answer objections or defend the reliability of Scripture.





Our apologetics ministry exists to change that.

Through public teaching, conferences, seminars, online media, printed resources, digital evangelism, and personal outreach, we are committed to helping Christians obey Christ's command to make disciples of all nations.





I believe that Apologetics is not about winning arguments; it is about removing barriers to the Gospel so that people can encounter Jesus Christ.





What Your Support Will Accomplish

Every contribution directly strengthens Gospel outreach among Muslims in Nigeria by helping me:

Conduct Christian Apologetics seminars and evangelism training for Churches and ministry leaders. Produce high-quality teaching videos, articles, and educational resources that answer common questions about Christianity and Islam. Organize outreach programs specifically designed to engage Muslims with the message of Christ. Provide Apologetics books, study materials, and training resources for pastors, students, and evangelists. Expand online evangelism through social media, YouTube, radio broadcasting, podcasts, and other digital platforms. Travel to churches, campuses, and communities across Nigeria to train believers and proclaim the Gospel. Equip the next generation of Christian apologists and evangelists who will faithfully defend the Christian faith and reach others for Christ.





Every Gift Makes a Difference

Whether your gift is large or small, it becomes an investment in the advancement of God's Kingdom.





Your generosity helps place biblical resources into the hands of believers, enables evangelistic outreach, supports training events, and allows me to continue proclaiming Christ where He is needed most.





Together, we can help equip the Church to confidently engage Muslims with the hope found only in Jesus Christ.





Commitment to Faithful Stewardship

I recognize that every donation represents a sacrifice made for the work of the Gospel.





For that reason, I am committed to using every contribution responsibly, transparently, and prayerfully. Funds received through this campaign will be dedicated to supporting apologetics ministry, evangelistic outreach, training programs, educational resources, travel for ministry, media production, and other ministry activities directly related to reaching Muslims with the Gospel and equipping the Church for effective witness.

Our goal is not simply to conduct events but to see lives transformed by the saving message of Jesus Christ.





How You Can Help

You can partner with me in three important ways:

Give – Your financial support enables this ministry to continue reaching Muslims and equipping believers throughout Nigeria. Pray – Please pray that God would open hearts, grant wisdom, and bring many to faith in Jesus Christ. Share – Help spread this campaign among your family, friends, church, and ministry networks so that more people can participate in this mission.





Thank you for considering partnering with me in this important Gospel work.





Your generosity is far more than a financial gift; it is an eternal investment in lives being transformed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ.





Together, by God's grace, we can equip the Church, lovingly engage Muslims with biblical truth, and proclaim the hope of Christ throughout Nigeria.





"Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect." — 1 Peter 3:15