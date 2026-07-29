Help Rawdon Prevent Eviction and Remain Housed

Dear Friends, Family, Church Family, and Supporters,

After much prayer and consideration, I have launched a GiveSendGo campaign to help me prevent eviction and remain housed while transitioning back to financial stability.

As many of you know, I recently lost my previous employment. By God's grace, I have now begun a new full-time position with BBB Heart of Texas and am currently in training. I am also continuing to build Executive Jet Concierge Group, my private aviation brokerage business, to create additional income and long-term stability.

Unfortunately, before my new income could take effect, an eviction case was filed due to my outstanding rental balance. I am doing everything within my power to resolve the situation, maintain my housing, and move forward responsibly.

This campaign is not intended to be a permanent solution, but rather a temporary bridge while my new employment and business efforts begin generating income. Any contribution, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward housing stabilization and helping me avoid homelessness during this difficult transition.

If you feel led to help, I would be deeply grateful. If you are unable to give financially, I would sincerely appreciate your prayers and ask that you consider sharing the campaign with others.

Thank you for your continued love, encouragement, and support during this challenging season.

Philippians 1:6

"Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ."

Rawdon E. Brown Jr.