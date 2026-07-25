Help Randy fight against cancer

About a year ago my dad, Randy, was diagnosed with cancer.

Since then our lives have been filled with hospital visits, treatments, and constant uncertainty.

Our insurance isn’t covering what he needs, and it’s been incredibly us as a family.

I’m turning to TikTok in hopes that someone out there can help us keep fighting for him.

Every bit of support goes directly to his care.

Thank you for showing love to my dad during the hardest chapter of our lives.



