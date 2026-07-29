Help rama start a family business

Hi, my name is Ramatoulaye, and I'm raising

money to start a small business so I can help

support my family.

Right now, my family is going through a

difficult time financially. My parents are

doing their best, but things have been

unstable, and I don't want to just sit back

and watch them struggle. I'm young, but I

believe I can still take responsibility and

contribute in a positive way.

Instead of asking for help without a plan, I

want to build something of my own. This

fundraiser will help me start a small, honest

business that can bring in steady income. My

goal is to learn real skills, work hard, and use

what I earn to help with family expenses and

reduce some of the stress at home.

Every dollar raised will go toward starting

this business and covering basic startup

needs. I'm not looking for shortcuts, just a

chance to get started and prove that I'm

serious.

f you're able to donate or share, thank you

from the bottom of my heart. Your support

means more than money, it means believing

in me and my effort to help my famil and

build a better future.