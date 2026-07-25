Help raise money to race Front-Wheel Drive cars

Hi, my name is Aiden, and I've dreamed of becoming a race car driver for as long as I can remember.y parents won't help me with racing bc it is too expensive. My goal is to start racing front-wheel drive cars and work my way up through the racing world.

Racing is an amazing sport, but it can be expensive. The money raised will help cover things like safety gear, entry fees, tires, fuel, car maintenance, and other racing expenses so I can get on the track and gain experience.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to my dream. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey. I can't wait to share my progress with everyone who helps me along the way.