Help raise money to pay my Fathers Medical bills

Hello everyone. Unfortunately my family has fallen on hard times. My father, due to medical malpractice, is on dialysis. We are currently working on getting a lawyer.

about a month ago, my father went to the hospital in Rawlins, Wyoming, to recive treatment for kidney stones. They treated the kidney stones by breaking them up so he could pass them. Then sent him on his way with no pain meds and no antibiotics. Because of this. He ended up developing sepsis and had to go back to the hospital. Now he is left with one kidney and a failing liver. His organs started shutting down. And until he can get a new liver and, he’s on dialysis. Me, along with my siblings and my step mother, are working hard to pay off his bills but unfortunately it is not enough. If you could donate, that would be absolutely amazing. Anything helps!