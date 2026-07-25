Help raise money for education 🙏

My name is David, and I am from Kenya. I completed high school, but due to financial challenges, I have been unable to continue my education and gain the skills needed to build a better future. I am determined to improve my life through learning, but tuition fees, learning materials, internet access, and daily living expenses have become difficult to afford.

I am seeking support from kind-hearted people who believe in the power of education. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help me enroll in courses, purchase study materials, and develop skills that can lead to stable employment and financial independence.

Education is not only an investment in my future but also an opportunity for me to support my family and contribute positively to my community. Every donation and every share of this fundraiser brings me one step closer to achieving my goals.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness and generosity mean more than words can express.

Goal: Raise funds for education, training, study materials, and related expenses.