Help raise funds to build my mother a decent house

Hello friends and welwishers from across the world. My name is Loice Barasa, I'm 26 years old from Western Kenya. I'm appealing to everyone who will see this message to help me raise money to built my mother a decent house. We are a family of 3 and I'm the 1st born. My dad passed on while I was still young. The house we're currently living in is at the verge of falling with holes on the roof and cracks on the wall since it is so old. My mother is also sick battling high blood pressure and the struggles make it even worse. I'm a graduate from Egerton university in Kenya, I struggle throughout my studies financially but all in all I managed to complete. I've been trying to look for jobs but all has been in vain, the little I get from daily hustle is what keeps us moving. We're currently in the rainy season and my fear grows as each day passes that the house might collapse any time. I lack words to describe more but if this story touches you please don't pass without contributing something. To all of you who wish to stand with me and my family, may the Almighty God bless you abundantly.