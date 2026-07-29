Help raise funds for the baptism of Charlie

Charlie Carland has recently given his life to the LORD in the past six months. He is on fire for the LORD and dedicated to learning as much as he can about his Savior, serving the Kingdom, and loving his fellow man with God's love and compassion after a life that was contrary to God.





He is currently a student in our ten-week Baptism Discipleship Program, led by Pastor Tom at Gleaning The Scriptures Ministries. The program is preparing Charlie for the day of his baptism, so that he can be ready to publicly declare his dedication to serving the LORD with his life, having a full understanding about what baptism is and what serving God and others looks like from a Biblical lense of faith in God.





God is so good and the act of Baptism is free for those willing to be baptized. With that said, here at Gleaning The Scriptures we provide a formal Baptism ceremony that includes some extra fixins for everyone to enjoy. There is a formal baptism service on the beach with preaching, songs and the baptism itself, similar to a wedding – as this event is much like a wedding between Charlie and Yeshua (Jesus).





After the early afternoon baptism and baptismal service we will have a much more casual, indoor and comfortable reception/after party with appetizers, drinks and lunch at an indoor place for everyone to socialize, dance, hang out, play games, and celebrate Charlie's new life in The Lord. Finally, once everyone has gone home, with your help, we will be able to treat Charlie and his core fellowship to an intimate dinner to round out the celebration: really honoring Charlie and inviting the Lord further into our lives for all the faithful decisions Charlie has been making each and every week to serve and honor The Almighty.





We are asking for your help to make this happen! Help us make this a very special day for Charlie. Any dollar amount that you can donate, any prayer you can pray for Charlie and his baptism is incredibly helpful. Above all we ask for prayer. Your earnest prayer does not have to be long but it is powerful all the same. Charlie's baptism campaign will be made great through prayer.





Please consider partnering with us for this big day for Charlie and God's Kingdom, whether it be a monetary donation, saying a prayer, or sharing this campaign with your friends and family. As we begin to reach our goal, donations made that go beyond our estimated costs for Charlie's baptism events will be transferred to the Gleaning The Scriptures baptismal fund, which will help fund future baptismal events for participants who are accepted as students in the Baptism Discipleship Program at Gleaning The Scriptures.





We are exceedingly grateful for any donation amount made and we will be praying that each donation and gift is blessed, and that the cheerful giver is showered with heavenly goodness in their own lives. We are honored and so thankful for the opportunity to be used by God to bring up one of His new saints, Charlie Carland, and we thank you friends, we thank you so very much for partnering with us in the day of his honor. The contribution YOU can make is a pillar of our program!





Even if you are unable to donate and want to attend Charlie's baptism and reception, please send an email to Sarah to RSVP, sarahrlarue2@gmail.com.





Contribution Deadline: Jun 14th





Baptism Day: June 28th





Baptism Location: Bear Lake / TBD





Further Details TBD. Please email Sarahrlarue2@gmail.com to make sure you get your invitation. When you make your donation givesendgo will collect your email address and you will automatically receive an invitation without having to email Sarah with the request.





Are you interested in entering the Baptismal Discipleship Program? Fill out the form at www.GleaningTheScriptures.com/get-in-touch/#Main-Contact-Form and be sure to choose “Baptism” in the drop-down menu, and we will consider you for our program!