Help raise fund for Donald sainsbury

Hello, my name is Jennifer Dickinson. My father, Donald Sainsbury, has been battling cancer for six years. He’s undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy, facing several types of cancer along the way. It’s been a long, painful, stressful, and difficult journey. Donald has lost part of a lung and endured brain surgery, which required him to relearn basic skills. He’s made countless trips to appointments, spent long periods in the hospital, and visited many specialists. The medications throughout the years have been very expensive, and he’s lived off his SSI as his only income, making this a financial nightmare for our family.

Recently, Donald’s doctors told us to cherish the time we have left with him. The cancer has turned terminal and is too widespread for any further treatment. He doesn’t like being a burden, but the reality is that the costs for medical care and, eventually, funeral expenses are overwhelming. We are asking for your help in any way you can. Your support means so much to us and will help ease the financial stress during this incredibly difficult time.



