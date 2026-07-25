Help Rachel buy a home

Rachel is a sweet woman from San Antonio, Texas with a heart full of hope and a dream that so many of us share... a place to call home.





That dream has faced some serious setbacks. Rachel recently survived a devastating car crash that left her requiring surgery on both of her legs, and as someone who is legally blind, she also faces the added challenge of eye surgery ahead. The road to recovery is long, and the financial weight of medical bills has made her dream of homeownership feel further away than ever.





But Rachel hasn't given up... and neither should we.





Every dollar donated goes directly toward helping Rachel secure safe, stable housing where she can heal, recover, and build the life she deserves. A home isn't just four walls for Rachel, it's the foundation for everything.





Let's come together and help Rachel get on her feet. 🙏



