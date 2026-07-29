Help Racheal rebuild and find a new home

Hello my name is Racheal and and trying to fundraise to find a new home after my fiance passed away from cancer. 4 days later our cat and I we're told to exit the building and we couldn't take anything with us. All because the lease was in my fiance's name. So we lost everything inside and we had already sold our car to help pay medical bills. So I used what was left of our savings to stay in a hotel and those funds run out on Sunday. I need money for first month and security deposit on an apartment. I need to purchase the necessities that go into that apartment. I domated his body to Mercyhurst college in Erie forensics department and I received his ashes back and I can't even afford a memorial. I'm simply devastated and very overwhelmed and I feel like I'm going to lose it anyday.

I'm asking for donations even if they were $2 I would be so grateful and if you can't afford to donate could you at least share this post I'm not big on social media so it's hard.

Many blessings

Racheal Weisner