Help Rachael Through Cancer Treatment

I'm raising money for my daughter-in-law Rachael Kirk, who is undergoing chemotherapy for throat cancer. The cancer has spread to her tongue and jaw, and she is working toward surgery to remove it.





Rachael is unable to work during treatment. She can no longer eat or drink normally and needs special liquid nutrition supplements to sustain herself. These supplements are expensive and not covered by insurance.





Rachael is a mother to three sons, Aiden, Cole, and Riley, and wife of my son Chris. She means the world to her family and friends.





Your support will help cover the cost of her nutritional supplements during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with Rachael through this difficult time.