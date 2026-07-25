Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out because I’m in a difficult financial situation and need help getting my car out of impound. Unfortunately, the storage fees continue to increase every day, making it harder for me to catch up.

Without my car, it’s been incredibly difficult to get to work consistently and earn the money I need to pay the fees myself. I’ve been doing everything I can to stay afloat, but this setback has put me in a position where I need to ask for help.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward the impound and storage fees so I can recover my vehicle and get back on my feet. Having reliable transportation will allow me to work consistently and continue rebuilding my finances.

Any amount, no matter how small, would mean more than I can express. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would help just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and for taking the time to read my story.



