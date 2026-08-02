Quincy is a beloved son, brother, nephew, grandfather, father , cousin, uncle, grandson, great grandson, and friend. He is a GOD fearing man who loves to go to the gym and has always been respectful. Quincy is known for his dedication, integrity, and kindness. He has been a welder for over 20 years, working hard to provide for his children and support those around him.





Quincy is not a monster—he is a man who values education and bravery, and he deserves the chance to clear his name and return home to his loved ones.





The funds raised through this campaign will go directly towards fighting for Quincy’s rights. This support is crucial to ensuring Quincy receives fair representation and the opportunity to reunite with his family. The financial burden is overwhelming, but with your help, we are going to fight for his justice and give Quincy the chance to move forward and restore hope for his future.





We are asking for your support to help Quincy return home and receive the justice he deserves. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference in Quincy’s life and help his family through this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us and believing in Quincy’s strength and character.



