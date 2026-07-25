Help Queen Rebuild Her Life

My name is Queen, and I live in Nairobi, Kenya. I am currently going through a very difficult time. I have lost my job and I do not have a safe place to stay. I am doing everything I can to rebuild my life, but I need help to get back on my feet.

I am raising funds to cover emergency shelter, food, clothing, transportation, and to help me look for work so I can become self-sufficient again.

Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference in my life. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. I am deeply grateful for any help you can give.