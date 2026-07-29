help qais family

"I hope everyone will stand by me." ~ Qais, 19 years old.

Qais Muhammad Matar is from northern Gaza. Two years ago, most of his family was killed by the Zionist entity. Only his older sister and her three children remain: Muhammad (6 year), Mahmoud (4), and Sujood (2). Their house was completely destroyed, and now his sister, her children, and Qais are living in a tent on the side of a street. "That's why my friend started a campaign to collect food and medicine for my family.”

Qais and his sister are orphans, and Qais is now helping support his sister and her children. To provide his niece and nephews with food, safe drinking water, and medicine, Qais needs at least $300. Without any income or funds, Qais has risked his life several times to go to the American "aid" death trap. Each time, however, he returned alive but empty handed.

I hope that everyone with a compassionate heart can support Qais and his family with donations and tell their story so that the world will not forget them.

From the Organizers: We are abdul from the canada and Asje Oh from the Netherlands. We manage this fundraiser for Qais and his family because they can't access crowdfunding platforms from Gaza. This beautiful family is verified by Asje Oh. 100% of the funds you donate will go directly to them – we cover all fees.