Help QAGG Phil With His Mission to Save Children

Message from Phil:





"Your donation helps to maintain and operate all the following public interest websites (tas.news - tracking bad teachers, cas.news - tracking bad CPS people, csas.news - tracking bad people operating on some level of public interest, schooldata.news - lets people review what their school district is doing financially).





The operation and maintenance of these sites requires a fair bit of hosting (multiple servers) as well as a fairly large spend on the use of AI (typically $900 or more a month)."





Anything you give goes directly to the mission of supporting and increasing the capability of these systems as we try to make the public aware of bad teachers, bad CPS people, and bad public trust actors (clergy, doctors, law enforcement etc.).





We thank you in advance for any support you’re willing to provide.