I am reaching out during one of the most challenging times of my life. After eight years together, my kids' mother and I are separating. Although we were never legally married, we have been co-parenting under the same roof for the past year and a half. With my lease ending in just a few weeks, I am facing the reality of having nowhere to go. I am currently unemployed because I made the difficult decision to step away from work and be home with my children during this transition, ensuring their mother could get situated and have a stable place for them. Now, I am left to figure things out for myself, with very little time and no support system to lean on.





The funds raised will go directly toward helping me secure housing and transportation so I can get back on my feet. My greatest hope is to remain active in my daughters' lives and continue being the father they need, even though this will be the first time I won't have them with me every day. The sacrifice I made to be present for my girls has come at a financial cost, but I have no regrets about putting their needs first. I have always been a hard worker and never imagined I would be in this position, but I am reaching out because I truly need help.





To anyone willing to help me continue being the best father to my two little girls, your support is a blessing I never thought possible. I have spent most of my career in customer service, always putting others first, and I am deeply grateful for any help during this difficult time. I hope to pay it forward in the future, and I am truly humbled and thankful for your kindness