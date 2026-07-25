Help put a roof on our church in Honduras.

We are asking for help in moving forward on our church building project in Honduras. We have been able to raise enough funds for all of the concrete and the walls but now need some support for the roof. This church will service one of the poorest communities in La Ceiba, Honduras. Our church is growing and we have filled the smaller space that we have used up until now. Please seek the Lord and help us finish this portion of the project. The funds of the donation will be managed by Patricia Finnicum, she is the bookkeeper for Fathers for the Fatherless which is the nonprofit for the work in Honduras. All funds will go directly to Fathers for the Fatherless.