Help put a Vet to rest.

The love of my mother’s life and a man who stepped in and raised 2 children that were not his as his own until yesterday when suddenly we lost him. He passed after a full day of fighting. He was 71 years old and a double amputee but nothing mattered more that how much he loved our mother and family. He was kind and giving and yes a bit of a grumpy old man but we never doubted how much he loved us.





Unfortunately we do not at this have the funds to give him the cremation or memorial he deserves. We lost him very suddenly. Due to this we do not have enough funds at this time to move forward at all with the need to be done. We really wish we didn’t have to ask but we for him we are willing to do all we can even ask for help. Any little bit counts and even those who don’t or can’t donate we want you to know we still think you for having our families in your heart and thoughts. Those who can and do help we will be beyond grateful and thankful for your kindness and aid to our family while in need. Again thank you for reading and the consideration you give our situation. We are thankful you all





Sincerly,

William Moore wife and children.