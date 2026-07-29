Help Pumpkin Rebuild His Confidence

Hello everyone,

My name is Pumpkin, and for the past three years, I’ve been working tirelessly toward one dream: getting a BBL.

Before you judge, please understand this was not an impulsive decision. Pumpkin has spent years budgeting carefully, skipping unnecessary luxuries like premium tuna, laser pointers, and name-brand litter. Every paycheck from his job at Spirit Airlines went directly into his “Pumpkin Projection Fund.”

Unfortunately, life had other plans.

Last month, Pumpkin was unexpectedly let go from Spirit Airlines after what the company described as “multiple incidents involving emotional support ferrets, unauthorized naps in overhead compartments, and hissing at passengers during boarding.”

Since losing his job, Pumpkin has struggled deeply with his confidence. Watching other cats online effortlessly jump onto counters with naturally fuller figures has been emotionally devastating for him. He’s trying to stay positive, but it’s hard when your dream body is just out of reach and unemployment has hit the household.

Despite everything, Pumpkin has not given up.

He has attended consultations. He has researched recovery pillows. He has remained committed to becoming the best version of himself. All he’s asking for is a second chance.

Your donations will go toward:

Pumpkin’s BBL procedure Post-op recovery treats Emotional support Churu Transportation to and from appointments A small velvet tracksuit for recovery purposes

Any amount helps. Even $5 brings Pumpkin one step closer to finally feeling comfortable in his own fur.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping Pumpkin in your thoughts during this difficult transitional period.

Thank you for believing in him when Spirit Airlines no longer would.

#JusticeForPumpkin

#BBLForPumpkin

#FromSpiritToSpirituallyHealed



