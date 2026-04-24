HELP Pudge Get the Veterinary Care He Desperately

My sweet French Bulldog, Pudge, is currently suffering from a severe ear infection and a painful ear hematoma. His ear has become swollen and filled with blood, causing him significant discomfort and pain. Watching him struggle has been absolutely heartbreaking.

Pudge isn't just a pet, he's a cherished member of our family. He brings joy, love, and companionship every day. Pudge is normally a happy, playful French Bulldog who loves being around people. Lately, he's been shaking his head, scratching at his ear, and clearly showing signs of pain. It's heartbreaking to watch and feel unable to get him immediate care and seeing him suffer without being able to immediately afford the veterinary care he needs has been devastating.

The veterinarian has advised that Pudge needs medical treatment as soon as possible to address the infection, relieve his pain, and prevent further complications. Unfortunately, our family is facing financial hardship and we are unable to cover the full cost of his veterinary care on our own.

We are asking for help from our community, friends, family, and kind-hearted animal lovers. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Pudge's veterinary examination, treatment, medications, and any procedures necessary to help him recover.

If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing Pudge's story. Every share, prayer, and kind word helps more than you know!!

Thank you for taking the time to read Pudge's story and for helping us give him the chance to heal and feel like himself again.





❤️ Amanda & Pudge