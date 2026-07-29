Help Puddin stay home

Hi, my name is Carrie but just about everybody calls me Puddin. I have lived with chronic health issues for years, but in 2023 things escalated to a point that I could no longer work. I’ve been working diligently with medical professionals to get things more stable but during that time, I drained my savings account and eventually lost my home in 2025. At the beginning of 2026 I was living in my car and after leaving a day shelter to go find dinner and a place to camp for the night I was hit by a car that ran a stop sign and then fled. Because I was living in my car and needed money for gas. I had not paid my car insurance meaning when police arrived they gave me a ticket for no insurance. My car was totaled. Thankfully, since that accident, I have been able to get in contact with various resources and as of July 2026 I have an apartment and will be receiving assistance for the next year while I continue to navigate the process to receive disability assistance. In addition to this, I am also in the middle of a divorce. Because I am legally still married I do not qualify for most assistance programs right now. $100 a month would ensure that I have a monthly bus pass to navigate around town and attend medical appointments, both my rent and phone bills covered plus a little money for emergency essentials. I am pretty well-versed in navigating mutual aid events and I am a huge advocate for them, but I’m also well aware that there’s never a guarantee that they will have things that I need when I need them. I unfortunately have some severe allergies that make it difficult to find hygiene and other cleaning items that are safe for me to use.

If my disability insurance is approved and/or my divorce is finalized, and I have a little bit of spousal support, I will close this fundraiser, and any extra funds received will be donated back into the mutual aid programs here in Denver such as mutual aid mondays (MAM), house key action network Denver (HAND) and the trans empowerment alliance (TEA)



