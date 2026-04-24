Help Publish My God-Inspired Books

Hi, my name is Bobby Griffin, and God has placed a dream on my heart that I can no longer ignore.

Over the past several years, I’ve poured countless hours into writing two books: When God Whispers and When You Marry Your Best Friend. These books were written from personal experiences, faith, and a desire to encourage others who are searching for hope, healing, and God’s direction in their lives.

I’m raising funds to have these books professionally edited, designed, formatted, printed, and published so they can reach the people God intends them to reach. I truly believe these aren’t just books—they’re messages of encouragement that can remind someone they are loved, seen, and never alone.

If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, I would be incredibly grateful. If giving isn’t possible, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in this journey and helping turn a calling into something that can impact lives for years to come.

With gratitude,

Bobby Griffin

“To God be the glory.”



