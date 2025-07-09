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Help PSSD Victim Sue Doctor For Assault

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBen Ny

Fundraiser funds will be received by Grace Ellis

Help PSSD Victim Sue Doctor For Assault

*Please donate and share this to as many places as you can. If this case is won, it will be justice for her, and a landmark case for PSSD (and PFS, PAS), opening the door for others!*


Last year, a member of the PSSD community was assaulted by a gynecologist after disclosing that she had numbness, due to PSSD. She had previously disclosed to multiple physicians without issue.


As many of you know, PSSD is a debilitating injury caused by antidepressant use, most often SSRI. It numbs the genitals, nipples, and emotions/pleasure receptors (also known as drug induced anhedonia) of its victims. Victims are unable to feel pleasure, sexual or otherwise. It is a crime against humanity and many young kids are growing up confused about their blunted to nonexistent sexual development. Many have become chemically castrated by these pills, a drug induced asexuality.


We have heard stories of denial and gaslighting by doctors, dismissals from practices, additional drugging upon disclosure, and even psychiatric hospitalization for disclosing. An interview with Rosie, the victim of an horrifying case of malpractice herself, having been involuntary committed after telling her doctor she had been chemically castrated, is attached.


This demon doctor took it upon himself to harm someone he disregarded as crazy for disclosing an injury he deemed fake, but was already documented in her medical record.


We are raising funds for her legal case. Without these funds, she will not have a case, and he gets away with it. The costs are great (100,000 is an underestimate just to get this underway), and the victim does not have money for it, not by a long shot. She has severe damage to her spine, nerves, pelvis, her entire core of her body is numb. She can not walk well or for long, and her signals to urinate and defecate are gone. She is mostly in bed, with a commode beside her. Truly, evil does walk among us. 


Please donate and please, share this to as many places as you can. Social media, emails, web forums, churches, synagogues if you’re Jewish, organizations that may be interested - anywhere. If this case is won, it will be justice for her, and could be a LANDMARK case for PSSD, opening the door for others!


Obviously, if you know one of the many amazing lawyers taking on beasts like the pharmaceutical industry right now, or anyone willing to take this, please share/tag.


The victim states if she can get better, and win this case, she wants to make it her mission to find a cure for PSSD, and use some of her damages awarded toward that. 


If this fundraiser exceeds the cost of the case, anything extraneous will go toward medical care to try and help her condition and research into PSSD. 


Please do what you can and please share widely. 


Thank you so, so much, 

Ben

(A longtime, dear friend of the injured party, who has watched her health and life disappear, and wants her to get justice and back to having quality of life)


In the interest of full disclosure, since the victim would like to remain anonymous, due to the embarrassing nature and the fact that this is a legal matter, the name on this fundraiser is a pseudonym. I can however say that she’s been a part of the PSSD fight for years and has been very involved in advocacy, pushing for research and helping fellow sufferers. We hope she can get the support needed. Thank you so much.

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