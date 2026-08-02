Help Protect VERISENTA™: Trademark & Patent Legal

I’m the original creator of VERISENTA™, formerly known as Truth Boundary™, an AI evidence, verification, and authority-control system. I identified a serious problem with AI reliability and created VERISENTA™ to address it.

This is more than an idea. I have developed the system’s architecture, documented its operating framework, and built a working prototype. Now I need qualified legal guidance to determine how to protect it properly before introducing it more widely.

I’m raising funds to cover:

Trademark clearance, searches, and application costs Patent consultations and professional prior-art evaluation Intellectual-property attorney fees Appropriate filing and application expenses

My goal is to have an experienced attorney evaluate the available protection, guide me through the legal process, and help safeguard the name and original work I have built.

Every donation will bring VERISENTA™ closer to that next important stage. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser can still make a meaningful difference.

Thank you for believing in independent creators, original ideas, and the determination it takes to build something from the ground up.