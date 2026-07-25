Help Protect Malawi Mission to the Most Vulnerable

Malawi’s Constitution guarantees freedom of conscience and religion for all. However, reports of intimidation, property damage, and threats against Christian congregations in some areas have increased concern among faith leaders.





Therefore, I seek funding to:

1) document and respond to cases of religious intolerance against Christians.





2) train church and community leaders like Traditional Authorities (TAs), Group Village Headmen (GVs) in peaceful advocacy and legal protection.





3) facilitate interfaith dialogue to reduce tension and protect the right to worship for all Malawians.





We are requesting ∼$8900 USD to implement this 12-month project.





BACKGROUND

Malawi is a religiously diverse nation with Christians forming the majority and Muslims ∼14% of the population. Churches and mosques often work side-by-side in education, health, and relief.





Recent concerns raised by congregations include: threats to church property, restrictions on public worship in some localities, and social hostility linked to religious identity. These incidents undermine constitutional rights and community cohesion. A faith-based, lawful response is needed that upholds safety without fueling division.





PROBLEM STATEMENT:

1. Safety & Rights Gaps: Some Christian congregations report feeling unsafe to gather or maintain church property due to intimidation.





2. Limited Advocacy Capacity: Many church leaders lack training on human rights law, documentation, and peaceful engagement with authorities.





3. Interfaith Mistrust: Isolated incidents are sometimes generalized, weakening cooperation between Christian and Muslim communities on shared social challenges.





GOAL & OBJECTIVES

Goal: To protect the right of Christians to worship freely and safely in Malawi while strengthening interfaith harmony.





Objectives - 12 months:

1. Protect: Establish a rapid response & documentation network covering 20 churches in Malawi's central region





2. Equip: Train 150 pastors, elders, and church administrators on Malawi’s Constitution, human rights, and non-violent advocacy.





3. Engage: Host 4 interfaith peace forums with Christian and Muslim leaders to address grievances and develop joint community projects.





4. Advocate: Submit 1 policy brief to relevant government ministries on protecting all places of worship under the law.





5. Proposed Activities

- Legal & Safety Training: 3 workshops on the Malawi Constitution, reporting mechanisms to police, and safe documentation of incidents.





- Rapid Response Network: WhatsApp/SMS hotline + designated church focal points to alert authorities and legal partners when threats occur.





- Interfaith Peace Forums: Quarterly dialogues with the Malawi Council of Churches, Muslim Association of Malawi, traditional leaders, and police.





- Community Service Projects: 2 joint Christian-Muslim initiatives — e.g. clean-up campaign and school supply drive — to build trust.

- Policy Engagement: Research, case documentation, and 1 brief submitted to Ministry of Homeland Security and Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.

- Public Awareness: Radio spots and church bulletins on religious freedom as a constitutional right for all.





6. Target Beneficiaries & Stakeholders*

Direct: 150 church leaders, 20 congregations, ∼5,000 congregants in Malawi central region

Partners: Malawi Council of Churches, Muslim Association of Malawi, Malawi Human Rights Commission, Malawi Police Service, Local Government.





7. Expected Outcomes & Impact*

- Increased reporting and lawful resolution of threats against churches, with zero retaliation.

150 leaders able to cite and use legal protections for religious freedom. Measurable improvement in trust: at least 3 joint Christian-Muslim activities completed. Government acknowledgment of the policy brief and continued protection of all worship spaces.





8. BUDGET SUMMARY — 12 Months

Total Request: ∼$8700 USD

Item Details Cost (USD)

Training & Workshops Venue, materials, facilitators for 3 trainings $2500 Interfaith Forums: 4 forums: venue, transport, meals $2000 Rapid Response Network SMS/WhatsApp setup, airtime, admin support $1000 Policy Research & Brief Researcher stipend, printing, travel $ 1000 Community Projects 2 joint service activities $600 Media & Awareness Radio spots, IEC materials $800





Staff & Coordination Project coordinator part-time $900

Total $8900





USD based on 1 USD ≈ 1,733.67 MWK

Quarterly reports to donors/church board: incidents documented, trainings held, attendance. Number of leaders trained, # of forums held, # of joint projects, # of cases referred to authorities. Endline survey with participating congregations on perceived safety and interfaith relations.





10. SUSTAINABILITY PLAN

1. Local Ownership: Church focal points and trained leaders continue the network after Year.

2. Partnerships: Embed activities within Malawi Council of Churches’ existing peace & human rights programs

3. Resource Mobilization: Use documentation to apply for longer-term funding from faith-based and human rights donors.





Conclusion & Call to Action

Every Malawian deserves to worship without fear. This project does not seek confrontation, but protection, dialogue, and the rule of law for Christian communities and for all people of faith.





By Daniel Tengeletu

REGIONAL/NATIONAL REPRESENTATIVE ~ MALAWI