GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Protect Malawi Mission to the Most Vulnerable

Goal$8,900 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStrong Advocacy Group Inc.

Fundraiser funds will be received by United Strong Christian Fellowship

Help Protect Malawi Mission to the Most Vulnerable

Malawi’s Constitution guarantees freedom of conscience and religion for all. However, reports of intimidation, property damage, and threats against Christian congregations in some areas have increased concern among faith leaders.


Therefore, I seek funding to:

1) document and respond to cases of religious intolerance against Christians.


2) train church and community leaders like Traditional Authorities (TAs), Group Village Headmen (GVs) in peaceful advocacy and legal protection.


3) facilitate interfaith dialogue to reduce tension and protect the right to worship for all Malawians.


We are requesting ∼$8900 USD to implement this 12-month project.


BACKGROUND

Malawi is a religiously diverse nation with Christians forming the majority and Muslims ∼14% of the population. Churches and mosques often work side-by-side in education, health, and relief.


Recent concerns raised by congregations include: threats to church property, restrictions on public worship in some localities, and social hostility linked to religious identity. These incidents undermine constitutional rights and community cohesion. A faith-based, lawful response is needed that upholds safety without fueling division.


PROBLEM STATEMENT:

1. Safety & Rights Gaps: Some Christian congregations report feeling unsafe to gather or maintain church property due to intimidation.


2. Limited Advocacy Capacity: Many church leaders lack training on human rights law, documentation, and peaceful engagement with authorities.


3. Interfaith Mistrust: Isolated incidents are sometimes generalized, weakening cooperation between Christian and Muslim communities on shared social challenges.


GOAL & OBJECTIVES

Goal: To protect the right of Christians to worship freely and safely in Malawi while strengthening interfaith harmony.


Objectives - 12 months:

1. Protect: Establish a rapid response & documentation network covering 20 churches in Malawi's central region


2. Equip: Train 150 pastors, elders, and church administrators on Malawi’s Constitution, human rights, and non-violent advocacy.


3. Engage: Host 4 interfaith peace forums with Christian and Muslim leaders to address grievances and develop joint community projects.


4. Advocate: Submit 1 policy brief to relevant government ministries on protecting all places of worship under the law.


5. Proposed Activities

- Legal & Safety Training: 3 workshops on the Malawi Constitution, reporting mechanisms to police, and safe documentation of incidents.


- Rapid Response Network: WhatsApp/SMS hotline + designated church focal points to alert authorities and legal partners when threats occur.


- Interfaith Peace Forums: Quarterly dialogues with the Malawi Council of Churches, Muslim Association of Malawi, traditional leaders, and police.


- Community Service Projects: 2 joint Christian-Muslim initiatives — e.g. clean-up campaign and school supply drive — to build trust.

- Policy Engagement: Research, case documentation, and 1 brief submitted to Ministry of Homeland Security and Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.

- Public Awareness: Radio spots and church bulletins on religious freedom as a constitutional right for all.


6. Target Beneficiaries & Stakeholders*

Direct: 150 church leaders, 20 congregations, ∼5,000 congregants in Malawi central region

Partners: Malawi Council of Churches, Muslim Association of Malawi, Malawi Human Rights Commission, Malawi Police Service, Local Government.


7. Expected Outcomes & Impact*

- Increased reporting and lawful resolution of threats against churches, with zero retaliation.

  1. 150 leaders able to cite and use legal protections for religious freedom.
  2. Measurable improvement in trust: at least 3 joint Christian-Muslim activities completed.
  3. Government acknowledgment of the policy brief and continued protection of all worship spaces.


8. BUDGET SUMMARY — 12 Months

Total Request: ∼$8700 USD

Item Details Cost (USD)

  1. Training & Workshops Venue, materials, facilitators for 3 trainings $2500
  2. Interfaith Forums: 4 forums: venue, transport, meals $2000
  3. Rapid Response Network SMS/WhatsApp setup, airtime, admin support $1000
  4. Policy Research & Brief Researcher stipend, printing, travel $ 1000
  5. Community Projects 2 joint service activities $600
  6. Media & Awareness Radio spots, IEC materials $800


Staff & Coordination Project coordinator part-time $900

Total $8900


USD based on 1 USD ≈ 1,733.67 MWK

  1. Quarterly reports to donors/church board: incidents documented, trainings held, attendance.
  2. Number of leaders trained, # of forums held, # of joint projects, # of cases referred to authorities.
  3. Endline survey with participating congregations on perceived safety and interfaith relations.


10. SUSTAINABILITY PLAN

1. Local Ownership: Church focal points and trained leaders continue the network after Year.

2. Partnerships: Embed activities within Malawi Council of Churches’ existing peace & human rights programs

3. Resource Mobilization: Use documentation to apply for longer-term funding from faith-based and human rights donors.


Conclusion & Call to Action

Every Malawian deserves to worship without fear. This project does not seek confrontation, but protection, dialogue, and the rule of law for Christian communities and for all people of faith.


By Daniel Tengeletu

REGIONAL/NATIONAL REPRESENTATIVE ~ MALAWI

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve